New Zealand beats England in Women’s Rugby World Cup final

By The Associated Press
New Zealand's Charmaine McMenamin is tackled by England defenders during the final of the women's rugby World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Nov.12, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Cornaga]

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Replacement winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga scored her second try in the 72nd minute as defending champion New Zealand rallied to beat top-ranked England 34-31 in a breathtaking final to the Women’s Rugby World Cup. Hooker Amy Cokayne earlier had scored three tries at the heart of England’s trademark rolling maul as the Red Roses overcame a red card in the 18th minute to lead 31-29 with time running out. But New Zealand, also down to 14 players after a yellow card to co-captain Kennedy Simon, produced a superb try to win back the lead and held on to delight a crowd of more than 40,000 at Eden Park, a world record for a women’s rugby match.

