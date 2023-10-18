New Zealand beats Afghanistan by 149 runs for 4th straight win at Cricket World Cup

CHENNAI, India (AP) — New Zealand has collected its fourth straight win to open the Cricket World Cup by beating Afghanistan by 149 runs after half-centuries by Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham. Phillips was the top scorer with 71 off 80 balls and put on 144 runs for the fifth wicket with Latham (68) to rescue the Black Caps from a precarious 110-4 as they posted 288-6. New Zealand curtailed Afghanistan to 139 all out in 34.4 overs and registered another big victory in the competition to boost its net run rate. The Black Caps are in first place on a maximum eight points. India has three straight victories and is the only other unbeaten team.

