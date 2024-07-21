New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, left, yells at umpire Edwin Jimenez, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium Sunday, July 21, 2024, in New York. Boone was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone was ejected for the major league-high fifth time this season and the 38th time in his managing career when plate umpire Edwin Jiménez tossed him for arguing during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Boone was ejected before the start of the seventh inning Sunday for arguing from the dugout after slumping Alex Verdugo was called out on a full-count fastball from Colin Poche that appeared to be low. Verdugo repeatedly complained after the call for the first out in the bottom of the sixth. New York was trailing 3-0 at the time.

