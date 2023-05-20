New York Yankees cut struggling OF Aaron Hicks

CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Yankees cut struggling outfielder Aaron Hicks before their game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hicks was designated for assignment to make room for outfielder Greg Allen, who was acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday. The 33-year-old Hicks is batting .188 with a homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season. He agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract with New York in February 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.