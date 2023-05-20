New York Yankees cut Aaron Hicks, owe struggling outfielder $27.6M

CINCINNATI (AP) — The New York Yankees cut Aaron Hicks and owe the struggling outfielder about $27.6 million from more than 2 1/2 seasons remaining in a $70 million, seven-year contract. Hicks was designated for assignment to make room for outfielder Greg Allen, acquired in a trade with Boston on Friday. The 33-year-old Hicks was batting .188 with a homer and five RBIs in 28 games this season. He agreed to a $70 million, seven-year contract with New York in February 2019 but injured his right elbow that Aug. 3, missed the rest of the regular season and for five postseason games, homering in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against Houston.Hicks had Tommy John surgery with Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache that Oct. 30.

