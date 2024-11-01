New York Sirens sign top pick Sarah Fillier to a 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s New York Sirens have signed No. 1 pick Sarah Fillier to a one-year contract. Fillier helped Canada win gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. She had been playing college hockey at Princeton since 2018. The 24-year-old forward joins the Sirens for the PWHL’s second season. New York finished last among six teams in the inaugural season with just nine wins in 24 games. The Sirens will play the vast majority of their home games at the New Jersey Devils’ arena in Newark after splitting time between three sites across the area.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.