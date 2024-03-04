New York sets a timeline for the Belmont Park project that is set to be completed in 2026

Renovations to Belmont Park are expected to pave the way for the racetrack to host the Belmont Stakes in June 2026. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a construction timeline Monday that includes the $455 million project being completed by fall of that year. That would allow the Breeders’ Cup to return to the remade New York track as soon as ‘26 if not long after. Breeders’ Cup officials in a letter to the New York Racing Association expressed support for the project even while not committing to a year in which to hold the event at Belmont Park.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.