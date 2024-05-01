New York scores four straight goals to beat Ottawa 4-3 and secure the first pick in the PWHL draft

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kayla Vespa scored a go-ahead goal in the second period and New York rallied to beat Ottawa 4-3 on Tuesday night to secure the first overall pick in the 2024 PWHL draft. New York (4-4-3-12), which had already been eliminated from playoff contention, snapped a three-game losing streak with just its third win at home this season. New York scored three goals in less than five minutes to take a 3-2 lead with 7:40 remaining in the second. Jade Downie-Landry started the sequence with her seventh goal of the season and Ella Shelton tied it at 2-all with her sixth. Vespa backhanded a loose puck in front of the net to put New York ahead and Elizabeth Giguère scored the fourth straight goal for a 4-2 lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.