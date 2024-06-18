New York Rangers put depth forward Barclay Goodrow on waivers

The New York Rangers have put Barclay Goodrow on waivers as the first step of their offseason plan. Goodrow is signed for three more seasons at an annual salary cap hit of $3.6 million. That comes off the books if one of the NHL’s other 31 teams claims him. If Goodrow clears waivers, the Rangers have options to trade him or buy out the final three years of his contract. The depth center who won the Stanley Cup back to back with Tampa Bay in 2020 and ’21 played 80 regular-season games and 16 more in the playoffs for the Rangers on their run to the Eastern Conference final.

