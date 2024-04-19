New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba may be the most interesting man in hockey, on and off the ice

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba might be the most interesting man in the NHL. Trouba asked for a trade to an American team to make sure his fiancée could pursue her medical career. He was the first and only player to agree to have his photo taken getting the COVID-19 vaccine. He paints on the side and met with Fortune 500 CEOs about leadership before he became team captain. The big-hitting defenseman’s latest venture is a commercial alongside his mother for AstraZeneca and Hockey Fights Cancer about early detection.

