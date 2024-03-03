New York Rangers agree to terms with goalie Jonathan Quick on a 1-year contract extension

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick. The deal is worth $1.275 million for the 2024-25 NHL season. Quick joined his boyhood team last summer on an $825,000 deal after backing up for the Vegas Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup run. The 38-year-old has thrived as Igor Shesterkin’s backup this season for the first-place Rangers. The Milford, Connecticut, native is 13-5-2 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Quick won the Cup twice as the starter for the Los Angeles Kings last decade and was the playoff MVP in 2012.

