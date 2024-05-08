New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals game rained out, to be made up Aug. 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals game has been rained out. The teams will instead play at 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 5 in St. Louis. The Mets were looking to sweep the series on Wednesday. The last time they swept the Cardinals was in April 2007 to open that season. New York won the series’ first two games 4-3 and 7-5. It’s the team’s first series win since April 19-21 at the Dodgers. The Mets were looking for their first road series sweep of the season.

