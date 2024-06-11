New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez reinstated from injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Alvarez had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb on April 23. He got injured four days earlier when he slipped while rounding first base against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 22-year-old Alvarez batted eighth Tuesday night in his return to the lineup. He will continue to wear a splint on his left hand to protect the thumb.

