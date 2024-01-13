New York Mets and LHP Sean Manaea finalize $28 million, 2-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Manaea and the New York Mets have finalized their $28 million, two-year contract, completing a deal that adds another newcomer to the team’s revamped rotation. The 31-year-old lefty gets $14.5 million this year and $13.5 million in 2025. He can opt out of the contract following the 2024 season. Manaea became a free agent when he opted out of the final season of a $25 million, two-year contract with San Francisco, giving up a $12.5 million salary for 2024. The eight-year major league veteran went 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in his only season with the Giants.

