New York Liberty improve to 4-0 for first time in 17 years with 74-63 win over Seattle Storm

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 20 points and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 74-63 on Monday night, improving to 4-0 for the first time in 17 years. Breanna Stewart added 16 points and 11 rebounds for New York (4-0), which last won its first four games to start a season in 2007. The Liberty, who are coming off an appearance in the WNBA Finals last season, won their first five contests that year before struggling to a 16-18 mark. Jewell Loyd led Seattle (1-3) with 13 points and nine rebounds.

