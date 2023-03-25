New York, Las Vegas players shine brightest in March Madness

By MARK ANDERSON and RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
Gonzaga's Julian Strawther, right, and Malachi Smith (13) celebrate in final seconds of the the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against UCLA in the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York has a notable rival for the title the city that never sleeps in 24/7 Las Vegas. Two of the biggest moments in this year’s NCAA Tournament came in those two cities Thursday night, both thanks to players taking center stage in their hometowns. New York native Markquis Nowell had an NCAA-record 19 assists for Kansas State in its win over Michigan State. Las Vegas native Julian Strawther made a shot from the logo with 7.2 seconds left that put Gonzaga ahead for good against UCLA. Both are hoping to follow up those performances in their hometowns in the Elite Eight.

