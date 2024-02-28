New York Jets give QB Zach Wilson permission to seek trade as prospects arrive at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas says the team has given quarterback Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade. Douglas made the comments at the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Jets expected Wilson to become the face of the franchise when they selected him No. 2 overall in 2021. Instead, he’s struggled. He is 12-21 as a starter, has thrown 25 interceptions and 23 touchdowns and has been benched multiple times during his career in New York.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.