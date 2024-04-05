New York Giants re-sign linebacker Isaiah Simmons

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have re-signed linebacker Isaiah Simmons and free agent running back Dante Miller. Simmons was acquired by the Giants from Arizona in a trade before the start of last season. He started 4 of 17 games and had 50 tackles, a sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and an interception that he returned 54 yards for a touchdown in November at Washington. The eighth overall pick by Arizona in 2020 draft, Simmons has never missed a game, appearing 67 times in the regular season with 41 starts.

