New York Giants re-sign linebacker Isaiah Simmons

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons (19) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 in Landover, Md. The Giants have re-signed Simmons, the team announced Friday, April 5, 2024. Simmons was acquired by the Giants from Arizona in a trade before the start of last season. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Kucin Jr.]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have re-signed linebacker Isaiah Simmons and free agent running back Dante Miller. Simmons was acquired by the Giants from Arizona in a trade before the start of last season. He started 4 of 17 games and had 50 tackles, a sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and an interception that he returned 54 yards for a touchdown in November at Washington. The eighth overall pick by Arizona in 2020 draft, Simmons has never missed a game, appearing 67 times in the regular season with 41 starts.

