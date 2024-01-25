New York Giants raid Jets coaching staff for special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have dipped into the rival Jets’ coaching staff and hired Michael Ghobrial as their special teams coordinator. The 35-year-old Ghobrial, who just complete his third season as a special teams assistant for the Jets, replaces veteran coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who was fired the day after the Giants’ season ended with a 6-11 record. The Giants have veteran kickers returning next season. Punter Jamie Gillan had a 42.3 yard net average. The team used a franchise record four placekickers because of injuries with Graham Gano, Randy Bullock, Gillan and Mason Crosby all making kicks.

