New York Giants’ misfiring offense takes on the Carolina Panthers’ troubled defense in Germany

MUNICH (AP) — The New York Giants’ NFL-worst offense takes on the Carolina Panthers’ league-worst defense in Germany on Sunday in a meeting of two 2-7 teams. Which of those teams gets a third win could come down to fixing those issues. Panthers coach Dave Canales points to the defense’s improvement through the season as a key factor in last week’s 23-22 win over the New Orleans Saints to snap a five-game losing streak. Giants coach Brian Daboll says the offense has been working hard to improve its touchdown conversion in the red zone.

