New York Giants lock in left tackle Andrew Thomas with long-term extension

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have locked in left tackle Andrew Thomas with a five-year contact extension worth $117.5 million. The Giants announced the signing Wednesday, hours before the team stepped on the field for its first practice for the 2023 season. The signing comes a day after star running back Saquon Barkley received a one-year, $11 million contract. In the offseason general manager Joe Schoen also worked out a four-year, $160 million deal with quarterback Daniel Jones and gave star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence a four-year, $90 million extension.

