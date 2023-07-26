New York Giants lock in left tackle Andrew Thomas with long-term extension

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
FILE - New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants have locked up left tackle Andrew Thomas with a five-year contact extension worth $117.5 million. The Giants announced the signing Wednesday, July 26, 2023, hours before the team stepped on the field for its first practice for the 2023 season.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have locked in left tackle Andrew Thomas with a five-year contact extension worth $117.5 million. The Giants announced the signing Wednesday, hours before the team stepped on the field for its first practice for the 2023 season. The signing comes a day after star running back Saquon Barkley received a one-year, $11 million contract. In the offseason general manager Joe Schoen also worked out a four-year, $160 million deal with quarterback Daniel Jones and gave star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence a four-year, $90 million extension.

