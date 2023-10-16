New York Giants come up a yard short — twice — in dropping to 1-5 following loss to Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Giants were twice 1 yard away from scoring a touchdown. Both times they came up short in a 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The outcome wasn’t decided until the final play when Tyrod Taylor’s pass glanced off the Darren Waller’s right hand and fell incomplete on first-and-goal from 1. The first half ended with Giants running back Saquon Barkley being stopped for no gain from the 1 before time expired. New York dropped to 1-5 and its offense has combined to score just five touchdowns.

