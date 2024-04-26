New York Giants add explosive receiving threat, taking Malik Nabers of LSU at No. 6 in NFL draft

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have selected Malik Nabers with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft. The Giants are hoping Navers can be the explosive receiving threat the team has not had since taking fellow LSU wideout Odell Beckham Jr. in the first round in 2014. Nabers gives the Giants a physical receiver with elite ball skills and route-running ability. He caught 89 passes for 1,569 yards and 14 TDs last season. He joins a receiving corps that features Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins. By taking Nabers, the Giants appear to be sticking with Daniel Jones at quarterback for now.

