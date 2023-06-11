New York City, Real Salt Lake play to scoreless draw

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Luis Barraza saved four shots in goal for New York City FC and Zac MacMath made one for Real Salt Lake as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. NYCFC (4-7-6) earned its first road point in the series after losing on its first three tries. Real Salt Lake (5-7-5) is still looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since a three-match run in May of last season. The club has failed to win following its last 11 victories. NYCFC is 0-5-3 in its last eight matches. The club’s only longer winless streak was an 11-match skid in 2015 — its first season.

