New York City FC fires coach Nick Cushing after playoff loss to rival New York Red Bulls

NEW YORK (AP) — Coach Nick Cushing has been fired by New York City FC, three days after a 2-0 loss to the rival New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference semifinals. Cushing became the 11th coach among the 29 MLS teams to depart since the start of the 2024 season. Cushing, a 40-year-old from England, spent 2013-20 as coach of the women’s team at Manchester City, which, like NYCFC, is owned by City Football Group. He became NYC interim coach in June 2022 when Ronny Deila, who led the team to the 2021 MLS title, left for Belgium’s Standard Liege.

