New York City beats Philadelphia 2-1, hands Union 4th straight home loss

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alonso Martínez scored early and Hannes Wolf scored his first career goal late in the first half to spark New York City FC to a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia, handing the Union a fourth straight loss at home for the first time in club history. The Union (3-4-5), who were the last unbeaten team through seven matches this season, have surrendered the first goal in six of their last seven matches and yielded multiple goals in five straight. New York City (6-5-2) jumped in front in the 2nd minute when Martínez, making just his fourth start and 11th appearance over the past two seasons, used assists from Santiago Rodríguez and Andrés Perea to score his third goal of the season

