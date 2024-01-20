New York beats Boston 4-1 on Jade Downie-Landry’s hat trick

BOSTON (AP) — Jade Downie-Landry scored in each period to earn a hat trick, Corinne Schroeder made 32 saves and New York beat Boston 4-1. The game was the first meeting between the teams and just the fourth game for Boston (2-2). It continues a debut-season trend for the Professional Women’s Hockey League: home teams have just three wins in 14 games.

