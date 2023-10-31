New wrinkles for transfer portal in college basketball, but remains ‘the equivalent of free agency’

The transfer portal has become the go-to place for college basketball coaches to immediately upgrade their rosters. Transfers can step in and have an immediate impact and many of the top programs have taken advantage. UConn and San Diego State, the 2023 national finalists, both had transfers in key roles. So did Kansas and Baylor, the previous two national champions. Tighter guidelines by the NCAA on two-time transfers have made navigating the portal a bit trickier. With many of the waivers for second-time transfers being denied, coaches now have to decide if pursuing a player who has played at multiple schools is worth it.

