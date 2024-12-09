New White Sox manager Will Venable keeps Grady Sizemore on as offensive coordinator

CHICAGO (AP) — Grady Sizemore is staying with the Chicago White Sox, serving as the offensive coordinator under first-year manager Will Venable. Sizemore was elevated to interim manager when Chicago fired Pedro Grifol in August. He guided the team to a 13-32 record down the stretch as the White Sox went 41-121 to break the post-1900 major league record for losses in a season. Shortly after Venable was hired in October, he said he anticipated Sizemore being a part of his first staff with his new team. Pitching coach Ethan Katz and hitting coach Marcus Thames also are staying with the White Sox.

