New White Sox manager Will Venable anticipates keeping Grady Sizemore as part of his coaching staff

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Will Venable is planning on Grady Sizemore being part of his first coaching staff in his new job. Venable says he isn’t exactly sure what Sizemore’s role will be because the staff is still coming together. The 42-year-old Venable has never been a major league manager before, and he is stepping into a daunting rebuilding project. Pedro Grifol was fired in August and Sizemore served as the interim manager as the White Sox went 41-121 to break the modern major league record for most losses in a season.

