New USL Super League seeks to grow women’s professional soccer in the US

A new professional women’s soccer league that has received top division sanctioning from U.S. Soccer seeks to give more players careers at the elite level and give fans greater access to the women’s game. The USL Super League will kick off in August in eight U.S. cities. It will join the National Women’s Soccer League at the top tier of the sport. The two women’s pro leagues won’t be in direct competition because the NWSL is embarking on its 11th season and already is well established. The leagues will also play different schedules.

