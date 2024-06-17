New turf trucked in to Switzerland’s Euro 2024 training camp to resurface poor-quality field

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Twenty truckloads of turf are being brought to the Switzerland training camp at the European Championship to resurface its sub-standard field in Stuttgart. The Swiss team filed a formal complaint with UEFA one week ago and has moved its practices for two days to the complex of Bundesliga club Stuttgart. The Swiss soccer federation says work has started at the training stadium close to its hotel to uproot the field that was laid just a month ago specially for the team’s arrival. Switzerland will return to its original training venue after playing Scotland on Wednesday in Cologne.

