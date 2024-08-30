New track, new colors, new confidence for Ferrari heading into home race at Italian GP

MONZA, Italy (AP) — New track, new colors and renewed confidence for Ferrari heading into its home race at Monza. Ferrari did better than expected at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, with Charles Leclerc earning a second straight podium finish and teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. surging from 10th on the grid to place fifth. That was a surprise in what was expected to be a weekend of damage limitation before planned car upgrades at the Italian Grand Prix. It was a well-timed morale boost but Leclerc has been quick to temper expectations. Max Verstappen finds himself in an unusual position. The three-time defending Formula One champion is now without a victory in five races, his longest winless run since 2020.

