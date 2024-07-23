New Titans head coach Brian Callahan eager for start of training camp with revamped roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan and general manager Ran Carthon have been busy molding and reshaping a team that stumbled to 6-11 in 2023, missing the playoffs for the second straight season. The Titans fired Mike Vrabel in January and hired Callahan a short time later. The remake of the roster started early in free agency and has continued right up until the Titans reported for camp. A couple of weeks ago, Tennessee signed All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to a one-year deal and will find a role for him in a revamped secondary that is just one aspect of the roster that has undergone major changes.

