New Titans coach Brian Callahan leaning on diversity with first-time coordinators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ new coaching staff is a mix of old and new. There’s family, friends and even former high school teammates. First-time head coach Brian Callahan drives to work each morning with his father. That’s the longtime NFL coach now working with his son as the Titans’ new offensive line coach. Nick Holz is a first-time NFL offensive coordinator working for his old De La Salle High teammate. Callahan introduced his new coordinators a day after the Titans announced the bulk of his first coaching staff. Dennard Wilson also is a first-time NFL coordinator running the defense. The Titans coach says he wanted a diversity of thought and experience on this staff.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.