New Titans coach Brian Callahan goes back to basics to start offseason program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are getting to know each other and taking full advantage of the NFL giving new coaches a week’s head start to the offseason ahead of the rest of the league. They started the voluntary portion of the first phase Monday. First-time head coach Brian Callahan is taking nothing for granted. Not even the basics such as huddling up, and yes, every extra minute helps. Callahan said Wednesday the Titans are in a sprint to the start of the season with every other team to be ready when the NFL season starts in September.

