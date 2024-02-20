New Titans coach Brian Callahan brings former Bengals colleague with him to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has hired three new assistant coaches with first-time head coach Brian Callahan bringing former Cincinnati colleague Colt Anderson with him as the Titans’ new special teams coordinator. The Titans also announced Tuesday the hiring of Scott Fuchs as assistant offensive line coach and Steve Donatell as defensive assistant. Anderson worked with Callahan in Cincinnati the past four seasons where he was assistant special teams coach. The Bengals ranked 10th in averaging 10.2 yards per punt return in 2023, eighth in punt return average allowed and second in holding opponents to 17 yards on kickoff returns.

