New Suns owner Mat Ishbia overhauled the roster. Now he’s moving on to the fan experience

PHOENIX (AP) — New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia wasted little time overhauling his team’s roster. Now, he’s turned his attention to making changes to the fan experience at Footprint Center. The Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury have announced they’re partnering with OVG Hospitality to provide food and beverages at games, concerts and other live events at the arena. Ishbia says the new partnership will improve the quality of food, speed up lines at concession stands and include new menu items. The Suns have sold out 80 straight games at Footprint Center, counting regular season contests and the playoffs.

