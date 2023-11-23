New Steelers offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner is focusing on the present

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner doesn’t plan to change now that he’s been hired to replace Matt Canada. Faulkner says he will take the same detail-oriented approach to his new role as he did while serving as the team’s running backs coach. Faulkner is one of a handful of Black offensive coordinators in the NFL. The job is considered a stepping stone to becoming a head coach. Faulkner says he has too much on his plate to think about what the long-term effect the promotion could have on his career. The Steelers are 6-4 heading into a visit to the 5-5 Cincinnati Bengals.

