New Steelers offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner is focusing on the present

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers running back coach Eddie Faulkner watches on the sideline during NFL football practice, Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Faulkner was promoted to interim offensive coordinator on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 following the firing of Matt Canada (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Keith Srakocic]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner doesn’t plan to change now that he’s been hired to replace Matt Canada. Faulkner says he will take the same detail-oriented approach to his new role as he did while serving as the team’s running backs coach. Faulkner is one of a handful of Black offensive coordinators in the NFL. The job is considered a stepping stone to becoming a head coach. Faulkner says he has too much on his plate to think about what the long-term effect the promotion could have on his career. The Steelers are 6-4 heading into a visit to the 5-5 Cincinnati Bengals.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.