New Stanford basketball coach Kyle Smith relishes opportunity at his ‘dream job’

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ever since Kyle Smith watched Mike Montgomery turn Stanford from an also-ran into a national basketball power, he viewed the Cardinal job as the dream destination in his coaching career. The dream has now been realized with Smith being introduced as Stanford’s new coach. College basketball has undergone a sea change since Montgomery took Stanford to a Final Four in 1998 and then a No. 1 ranking in three out of five seasons starting in 1999-2000 with the transfer portal, NIL money and conference realignment. But Smith is adamant that the Stanford education and brand can still attract top players.

