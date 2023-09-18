New Spain women’s coach calls up World Cup-winning players but they don’t plan to end their boycott

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s players say they don’t plan to end their boycott of the national team despite being called up for the squad by new coach Montse Tomé. The players say they were caught by surprise by the call-up after they had made clear their decision not to play for the national team until their demands for change at the Spanish soccer federation were met. Tomé selected nearly half of the 39 players who had signed a statement refusing to play for the national team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.