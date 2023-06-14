New Spain coach expects improved ‘La Roja’ in Final Four of Nations League

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands (AP) — New Spain coach Luis de la Fuente arrives at the Final Four of the Nations League expecting to see an improved version of “La Roja.” De la Fuente is under pressure after Spain struggled in its first two matches under him in March. It needed two late goals in a hard-fought 3-0 win over a Norway team missing Erling Haaland to open its qualifying campaign for the 2024 European Championship. It then lost 2-0 at Scotland. He says players are becoming more used to his ideas and believes the squad has the potential to win the Nations League title.

