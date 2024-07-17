New South Wales beats Queensland 14-4 to win the State of Origin Australian rugby league series

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Center Bradman Best fended off two players to score the go-ahead try in the 65th minute and help give New South Wales a 14-4 win over Queensland in the third and deciding match in the annual State of Origin Australian rugby league series. Mitchell Moses scored a second try four minutes later to clinch the match for the Blues, who had not won a deciding match in Brisbane since 2005 and only achieved it once before that — in 1994. Valentine Holmes kicked a pair of penalty goals to account for all of the Queensland scoring.

