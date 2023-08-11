New signings score 6 goals in 7-0 win for Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German Cup

OSNABRUECK, Germany (AP) — Franck Honorat scored twice on his birthday as four new signings combined for six goals in Borussia Moenchengladbach’s 7-0 win over fifth-division TuS Bersenbrueck in the first round of the German Cup. Two third-division teams upset second-division opponents as Saarbruecken beat Karlsruhe 2-1 and Sandhausen eliminated Hannover on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

