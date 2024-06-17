New Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky looks to bring ‘light’ to a struggling franchise

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Warsofsky had a front-row seat to some of the worst hockey played by the San Jose Sharks since their expansion days as an assistant under David Quinn the past two seasons. Now the 36-year-old who was hired last week as the youngest coach in the NHL will be tasked with overseeing a youth movement led by projected No. 1 overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini that the Sharks hope can get the franchise back into contention. San Jose has missed the playoffs for five straight seasons and bottomed out the past two as part of a teardown that now seems primed to bear fruit in a rebuild.

