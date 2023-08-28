New Saudi coach Roberto Mancini counting on influx of top stars to help national team players

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — New Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini is counting on the recent influx of global stars to the oil-rich kingdom’s league to help the local players improve. Cristiano Ronaldo and Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema headline the multibillion dollar project that the Saudi Pro League has become. Mancini says “If you want to get a good player you’ve got to pay. It’s important that standout players have joined the Saudi league and are paid a lot because they help the players here improve.” Mancini’s first matches in charge will be against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea four days later. Both are friendlies at Saudi-owned Newcastle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.