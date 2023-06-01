New San Francisco NWSL team will be called Bay FC

The new National Women’s Soccer League team in the San Francisco Bay Area will be called Bay Football Club, or Bay FC for short. The team’s name, logo and colors of navy, poppy red and fog gray were unveiled on Thursday. Bay FC is set to join the NWSL as the league’s 14th team in 2024. The team expects to announce where it will train temporarily in the coming months, with plans to build a permanent practice facility in the future.

