New San Diego State coach Sean Lewis promises AztecFast offense in the tradition of Air Coryell

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Lewis has been hired as head football coach by San Diego State to revitalize a program that dropped to the bottom of the Mountain West standings. Lewis had been offensive coordinator at Colorado, where first-year coach Deion Sanders took away his play-calling duties late in the season. Prior to that, Lewis went 24-31 as head coach at Kent State from 2018-2022 and led the Golden Flashes to two bowl games. He was co-offensive coordinator at Syracuse and Bowling Green before moving to Kent State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.