New Saints QB Carr embracing chance to ‘reinvent’ himself

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Newly signed Saints quarterback Derek Carr says a fresh start in New Orleans gives him a chance to “reinvent” himself and prove what kind of player he can still be. The Saints formally introduced Carr on Saturday. Carr says he has a chip on his shoulder after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. He also says the Saints made it clear to he was their No. 1 choice by trying to trade for him. Carr’s decision to go to New Orleans was influenced by conversations with former Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as members of the Manning family.

