New rules led to more kickoff returns and no hip-drop tackle penalties in the preseason

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals' Charlie Jones (15) runs from Indianapolis Colts place kicker Spencer Shrader (3) while returning a kickoff during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carolyn Kaster]

The early returns on the NFL’s new kickoff rules are in from the preseason and the result is a significant increase in returns. Owners voted this spring to overhaul the kickoff, hoping to revive a play that had little action last season after most kicks resulted in no returns. So far, so good, but the real test will come once the regular season starts. The league was pleased with a return rate of 70.5% in the preseason, up significantly from last season’s 54.8% in exhibition games. There were also more big returns and better average starting field position, which could increase scoring.

