New rules led to more kickoff returns and no hip-drop tackle penalties in the preseason

The early returns on the NFL’s new kickoff rules are in from the preseason and the result is a significant increase in returns. Owners voted this spring to overhaul the kickoff, hoping to revive a play that had little action last season after most kicks resulted in no returns. So far, so good, but the real test will come once the regular season starts. The league was pleased with a return rate of 70.5% in the preseason, up significantly from last season’s 54.8% in exhibition games. There were also more big returns and better average starting field position, which could increase scoring.

